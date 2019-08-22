MERRILLVILLE — Town officials have displayed strong support for a proposed independent living community for people with disabilities.
Tender Love Home Services plans to create the 141-unit complex at 7800 Grant St.
“I'm definitely in favor of this project,” Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said. “I'm also excited about this project.”
Minchuk made his comments shortly before the Plan Commission on Tuesday unanimously granted preliminary planned unit development approval for the proposed community.
“This is a fabulous project for our town,” commission member Brian Dering said.
Tender Love Home Services provides assistance to adults with disabilities. Through its program, it also offers activities for clients and helps them learn new skills.
Clients of Tender Love Home Services currently live in different locations throughout Northwest Indiana.
The new residential development proposed for Grant Street provides a location where they can continue to live in a supportive community.
Minchuk said the new housing offers an opportunity for “people in need to get ahead in life and find happiness.”
The first phase of the project calls for the construction of an office and six residential buildings. The housing structures will each have eight units.
More residential buildings will be erected in other phases. A retail area serving the community also will be established in coming years, according to plans for the 20-acre property.
“I like the project,” commission member Julie Olthoff said. “I think it's in a good spot in town.”
When town officials began discussing the PUD request earlier this month, there were questions if Merrillville's even distribution ordinance would affect the development.
That measure prohibits the development of new apartments within 3,000 feet of an existing apartment complex. There are such developments within that distance of the location for the Tender Love Home Services community.
The multifamily residential zoning classification for the 20-acre property allows for the construction of apartments.
The property is exempt from the even distribution ordinance because the zoning designation was in place well before the even distribution ordinance was adopted, Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.
The PUD request eventually will go before the Town Council for final approval. It hasn't been determined when that vote will take place.