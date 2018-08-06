The Indiana Department of Transportation opened its Community Crossings grant program to applications Monday. The program provides matching grants for shovel-ready local road and bridge projects.
Since 2016, the state has awarded $300 million to support eligible projects, which include road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in connection with road projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack-filling operations are also eligible for funds.
Projects submitted to INDOT for funding will be evaluated based on need, traffic volume, local support, the impact on connectivity and mobility within the community, and regional economic significance.
Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 and counties will a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match, with the state paying the larger share.
Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 and counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 28. Grants will be announced in November. Visit www.in.gov/indot/2390.htm for more information.