Community Healthcare adds 2nd vaccination site for health care workers in Crown Point

Community Healthcare System has added a second vaccination site in Crown Point.

The health care system, which opened Northwest Indiana's first coronavirus vaccine clinic at Community Hospital in Munster in December, added a second vaccination site at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10205 S. Broadway in Crown Point after the arrival of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

It's available to health care workers from across Northwest Indiana by appointment Monday through Friday.

“Working together with the Indiana Department of Health, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System are taking a lead role in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines,” said Alan Kumar, chief medical officer. “We have the resources and storage capability to handle all the different vaccine types that will be released over the next few months and the operational capability to vaccinate a large number of people.”

Community Healthcare System now is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which proved to be 95% effective in clinical trials. Moderna's vaccine can be kept in minus-20 degrees Celsius temperatures and does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures in special refrigerators like the Pfizer vaccine.

