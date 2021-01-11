Community Healthcare adds 2nd vaccination site in Crown Point

Community Healthcare System has added a second vaccination site in Crown Point.

The health care system, which opened Northwest Indiana's first coronavirus vaccine clinic at Community Hospital in Munster in December, added a second vaccination site at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10205 S. Broadway in Crown Point after the arrival of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

It's available to health care workers and those considered high risk from across Northwest Indiana by appointment Monday through Friday.

"Phase 1B of the distribution plan includes high-risk populations, including people who are at particular risk of morbidity and mortality to COVID-19 (those 80 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities)," Community stated in a news release Monday. "More information about who is eligible can be found at ourshot.in.gov."

Community Healthcare System now is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which proved to be 95% effective in clinical trials. Moderna's vaccine can be kept in minus-20 degrees Celsius temperatures and does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures in special refrigerators like the Pfizer vaccine.

It's also given out in two doses that are administered 28 days apart.