Community Healthcare adds 2nd vaccination site in Crown Point

Community Healthcare System has added a second vaccination site in Crown Point.
The health care system, which opened Northwest Indiana's first coronavirus vaccine clinic at Community Hospital in Munster in December, added a second vaccination site at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10205 S. Broadway in Crown Point after the arrival of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
It's available to health care workers and those considered high risk from across Northwest Indiana by appointment Monday through Friday.
"Phase 1B of the distribution plan includes high-risk populations, including people who are at particular risk of morbidity and mortality to COVID-19 (those 80 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities)," Community stated in a news release Monday. "More information about who is eligible can be found at ourshot.in.gov."
Community Healthcare System now is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which proved to be 95% effective in clinical trials. Moderna's vaccine can be kept in minus-20 degrees Celsius temperatures and does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures in special refrigerators like the Pfizer vaccine.
It's also given out in two doses that are administered 28 days apart.
“Working together with the Indiana Department of Health, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System are taking a lead role in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines,” said Alan Kumar, chief medical officer. “We have the resources and storage capability to handle all the different vaccine types that will be released over the next few months and the operational capability to vaccinate a large number of people.”
The priority is given to health care workers from across Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties such as physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical, occupational and speech therapists, pharmacists, imaging technologists, laboratory technicians, social services workers, environmental services staff, case management, non-traditional providers such as doulas and midwives, pastoral care staff, dental providers, emergency medical services and nursing students.
“The Crown Point clinic is now open," Kumar said. “We are in constant contact with the state in reviewing the rapidly evolving policies and processes as more information is released. The goal is to protect those with the most risk of exposure, prevent transmission to vulnerable populations, and to reinforce our health care workforce by preventing illness.”
For more information, visit COMHS.org.