Community Healthcare discontinuing athletic training services, affecting thousands of student-athletes

Athletic training will be discontinued at Community Healthcare System as of June 27.

"We have greatly valued our athletic training partnership with local schools," Doherty said. "Should the schools chose to continue an athletic training program on their own, we fully support the athletic trainers securing a position with their school."

Whiting High School Head Football Coach Brett Jennings said it was unfortunate Community Healthcare was ceasing to provide athletic trainers to schools.

"As coaches, we have a working relationship with these individuals that’s built around trust," he said. "They have the interests of the student-athletes in mind and it’s a shame this decision was made at a time when they’re needed most."

Community Health asked schools to hire the athletic trainers, but that process takes time and requires the approval of the school board, and not all schools may have the funding available, East Chicago Central High School athletic trainer Thomas Barkoski said.