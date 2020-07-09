You are the owner of this article.
Community Healthcare hospitals not allowing most visitation during pandemic
Community Healthcare System hospitals are not allowing most visitation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health care system runs Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

"In general, no visitation is allowed at our hospitals," Community Health System spokeswoman Elise Sims said. "Case by case exceptions may be made for critically ill, Emergency Department, mother/baby, pediatrics and surgical procedure patients."

Any visitors who are approved get screened for any respiratory symptoms and are required to wear a mask at all times in the facility. Children under 18 are not allowed to visit anyone in the hospital.

A notable exception is surgeries, after which people are often not in a state to drive home.

"For outpatient surgical and procedural patients, one approved adult visitor may assist with the admission process, post-procedure education and discharge instructions," Sims said.

