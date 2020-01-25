Community Healthcare System adds new physicians

Several new physicians have joined Community Healthcare System’s Community Care Network team.

The practitioners of cardiology, chiropractic, sports science and rehabilitative medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology are now affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Here's a rundown of the new doctors, who are all accepting new patients:

• Cardiologist Joseph Danavi, who completed his fellowship at the University of Illinois and his residency at Loyola University Medical Center, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. Call 219-762-0400 to make an appointment.

• OB/GYN Barbara Diakos, who earned her medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed her residency at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, joined the staff at Community Hospital and also has an office in St. John. To make an appointment, call 219-226-2244.

• OB/GYN Rose Diakos, who also received her degree at Loyola and completed her residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, joined the staff at Community Hospital and maintains an office in St. John as well. Call 219-226-2244 to schedule an appointment.