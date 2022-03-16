Community Healthcare System adds physicians

Community Healthcare System has added four doctors to its physician network.

The physicians practice varied specialties like allergy and immunology; ear, nose and throat; interventional cardiology and neurosurgery. They are affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Shadi Al Halabi is a specialist in endovascular and interventional cardiology. A graduate of Damascus University Medical School, he completed his residencies at Cleveland Clinic, Loyola University Medical Center and University of Chicago/Advocate Christ Medical Center for interventional cardiology.

He joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and is accepting new patients at his office at 9104 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

To make an appointment, call 219-836-4473.

Ear, nose and throat specialist Michael Gluth joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster.

He got his medical degree from the University of Texas and served his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Gluth specializes in otology and neurotology.

He is accepting appointments at his at 1545 W. U.S. 30 in Schererville.

For an appointment, call 219-703-2447.

Amee Patel, a specialist in allergy and immunology, also joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She did her fellowship at McGaw Medical Center-Northwestern University and her residency in internal medicine at Loyola University Medical Center.

A graduate of Rush University Medical College, she is accepting pediatric and adult patients at her office at 6375 U.S. 6, Suite C in Portage.

Call 219-947-6129 to make an appointment.

Neurosurgeon Kim Williams Jr. joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago – College of Medicine and completed his fellowship in spinal surgery and his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

He is now accepting new patients at his office in the Medical Office Building at 801 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 405 in Munster. Call 219-836-5167 to make an appointment.

For more information visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.