Community Healthcare System building new Immediate Care Center on Calumet Avenue in Munster

Community Healthcare System is building a new, bigger and more modern immediate care center on a farm field on Calumet Avenue in Munster.

The health care system is constructing a larger urgent care center just south of the American Renal Associates dialysis center on one of the few undeveloped lots left in the mature suburb of Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two story building will replace the existing Immediate Care location at 1946 45th St. in Munster.

The new facility will offer immediate care services for common injuries and illnesses, imaging and diagnostic services and occupational health care. It also will host doctor's offices for pediatricians, family medicine physicians and ear, nose the throat doctors.

It will be located a few blocks south of Community Hospital’s Fitness Pointe and about 1.7 miles south of Community Hospital Munster, which is just up the road on Calumet Avenue.

“This new center highlights Community Healthcare System’s proud history of providing high quality care to the residents of our communities,” said Randy Neiswonger, CEO of Community Hospital. “We are committed to investing in the services and technologies that contribute to the vitality of our region and the patients we serve.”

The current immediate care center will be turned into physician office space. Community Healthcare System said it's much needed.

“We serve a significant number of patients from Munster and our surrounding neighborhoods, and this new center brings together quality services in another convenient, readily-accessible location,” said Alan Kumar, chief medical officer of Community Healthcare System. “Community Healthcare System is well-known for its exceptional care and patient experience, so we are pleased to be able to offer our residents additional choices for their healthcare needs.”

It will be a modern building with expansive windows on all four sides, glass elevators and glass handrails on the stairs. It will have natural color tones, comforting aesthetics, enhanced landscaping and detention ponds along Calumet Avenue.

“Creating a space that is both welcoming and soothing corresponds with our philosophy of providing elements that help heal the mind and spirit, as well as the body,” Neiswonger said. “In healthcare, we recognize that they all contribute to better overall health and wellness.”

The building is slated to open next October.