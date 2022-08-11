Community Healthcare System expands audiology services

Community Healthcare System heard the need for more audiology services in Northwest Indiana.

The health care system now offers audiology services at six locations in Northwest Indiana for patients who hear ringing or buzzing, have trouble understanding speech or need to increase the volume of electronics.

It just opened a new site in Hobart at St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.

“It is common to develop hearing loss as we age,” said Tricia O’Halloran, a licensed audiologist and director of Audiology Services for Community Healthcare System. “The key is to get an evaluation to determine type and degree of the loss in order to provide best recommendations for treatment options.”

The Community Healthcare System audiology team offers treatments and the latest in hearing aid technology at Community Hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster, at Community Hospital Sandridge Professional Center at 9046A Columbia Ave. in Munster, at Community Hospital Outpatient Center St. John at 9660 Wicker Ave. in St. John, at Community Neuroscience & Sports Medicine Center at 1545 W. U.S. 30 in Schererville and at St. Catherine Hospital at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago.

“Modern technology goes beyond amplification to make speech and sounds audible for patients,” O’Halloran said. “Hearing aids change automatically with each environment. This allows you to engage effortlessly in conversation even in the most difficult listening situations.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit comhs.org/services/audiology.