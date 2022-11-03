 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Healthcare System hiring, to host job fair

Community Healthcare System hiring, to host job fair

Community Hospital in Munster

 File, The Times

If you're looking for a job in health care or a new job in the medical field, Community Healthcare System is hiring.

The health care system that operates Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point is hiring for jobs across Northwest Indiana.

Community Healthcare System is planning a hiring event from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Community Healthcare System Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave., two blocks south of Community Hospital in Munster.

The system has immediate openings for registered nurses. It's looking to fill vacancies in the Emergency Department, Medical Surgical Units, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry. It also needs to hire CT technologists, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists and surgical technologists.

Job seekers should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview on-site. Community Healthcare System said it offers "sign-on bonuses, competitive pay, excellent benefits and professional development opportunities."

The healthcare system is encouraging both recent graduates and seasoned professionals to apply. Applicants will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gas card.

For more information, call 219-836-4568 or visit COMHS.org/careers.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

