Community Healthcare System hospitals recognized for lung cancer care

Community Healthcare System hospitals in Northwest Indiana earned a Care Continuum Center of Excellence for Lung Cancer designation, which only had been previously conferred to about 40 hospitals nationwide.

The Washington, D.C.-based GO2 Foundation, which bills itself as the world's leading organization for saving and extending the lives of lung cancer patients, bestowed the honor on Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, and also recognized all of them and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point as Centers of Excellence in Lung Cancer Screening.

The Northwest Indiana hospitals were honored for their commitment to improve outcomes for lung cancer patients and were the first in the Region to earn the Cancer Center of Excellence distinction.

“We are proud and honored to be working with Community Healthcare System as a GO2 Foundation Care Continuum Center of Excellence,” said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2 Foundation. “Their commitment will help save lives and improve long-term survivorship by giving patients access to high-quality, multidisciplinary care closer to home. They are the example to follow.”