Community Healthcare System hospitals win most wired award

Community Healthcare System hospitals in Northwest Indiana won a Most Wired award from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME, in recognition of their use state-of-the-art health care information technology.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point were recognized with a Level 9 quality certification for acute care. The healthcare system also earned a Level 8 recognition in the ambulatory care category.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell said. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

Community Healthcare System President and CEO Donald Fesko said technology helps the hospitals deliver the best possible care to patients.