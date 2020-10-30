 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Healthcare System hospitals win most wired award
urgent

Community Healthcare System hospitals win most wired award

{{featured_button_text}}
Community Healthcare System hospitals win most wired award

Community Hospital in Munster

 File, The Times

Community Healthcare System hospitals in Northwest Indiana won a Most Wired award from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME, in recognition of their use state-of-the-art health care information technology. 

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point were recognized with a Level 9 quality certification for acute care. The healthcare system also earned a Level 8 recognition in the ambulatory care category.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell said. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

Community Healthcare System President and CEO Donald Fesko said technology helps the hospitals deliver the best possible care to patients.

“This level of achievement emphasizes our ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care in a compassionate and cost-effective manner for all of our patients — inpatients and outpatients,” Fesko said. “Through the use of health care technology, we can effectively and efficiently streamline workflows for our providers. This enables them to focus even more on the reason we are all here; giving our patients the extraordinary care they deserve.”

CHIME looks at a number of factors, including infrastructure, security, disaster recovery, supply chain, analytics, patient engagement and clinical safety.

“We are able to use the results from the CHIME survey and scores to identify strengths and any opportunities for improvement,” Community Healthcare System Chief Information Officer Jesus Delgado said.

For more information, visit comhs.org

Nurses: The heart of health care

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+9
Physicians join Community Healthcare System
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Physicians join Community Healthcare System

  • Updated

The doctors practice endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery and orthopedic spine surgery. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts