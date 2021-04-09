Community Healthcare System needs volunteers in Hobart, Valparaiso and Crown Point

You can make a difference, whether you're looking to give back to your community or a retiree in search of more structure to your day.

Community Healthcare System needs volunteers at its medical facilities in Hobart, Valparaiso and Crown Point.

"St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, and its Valparaiso Health Center are looking for volunteers, 18 years of age and older, who enjoy the opportunity to meet new people, keep active while providing important services and experience the personal satisfaction that comes from helping others," Community Healthcare said in a news release. "St. Mary Medical Center, located at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., has a special need for Eucharistic Ministers and Pastoral Care workers as well as volunteers for the information desk, registration, mailroom, surgical waiting area and the East Entrance."

Community's Valparaiso Health Center at 3800 St. Mary Drive also is soliciting volunteers to greet, direct, escort and transport patients. It also needs help with sorting and delivering mail.

People also can volunteer their time and talents at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.