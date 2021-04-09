 Skip to main content
Community Healthcare System needs volunteers in Hobart, Valparaiso and Crown Point
Jim and Peggy Snelson, who have been married for 45 years, volunteer together at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart during their retirement.

 Provided

You can make a difference, whether you're looking to give back to your community or a retiree in search of more structure to your day.

Community Healthcare System needs volunteers at its medical facilities in Hobart, Valparaiso and Crown Point.

"St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, and its Valparaiso Health Center are looking for volunteers, 18 years of age and older, who enjoy the opportunity to meet new people, keep active while providing important services and experience the personal satisfaction that comes from helping others," Community Healthcare said in a news release. "St. Mary Medical Center, located at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., has a special need for Eucharistic Ministers and Pastoral Care workers as well as volunteers for the information desk, registration, mailroom, surgical waiting area and the East Entrance."

Community's Valparaiso Health Center at 3800 St. Mary Drive also is soliciting volunteers to greet, direct, escort and transport patients. It also needs help with sorting and delivering mail.

People also can volunteer their time and talents at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

"Volunteer positions are available at the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, 10215 Broadway, in Crown Point. Individuals, 18 years of age and older, who are interested in greeting, directing, escorting and transporting patients for therapy services or to the vaccination clinic are encouraged to apply," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "Safety protocols are being observed, and masks are provided as needed."

For more information or to volunteer in Crown Point, Hobart or Valparaiso, call 219-947-6011.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

