Community Healthcare System partners with Eon on early cancer detection

About 95% of lung nodules for instance are found incidentally.

“Finding breast and lung cancers at the earliest stages is the goal of every cancer program in the country,” said Dr. Jonathon Lee, medical director of cancer services, Community Healthcare System. “Cancer is very beatable when it is treated in the early stages before it spreads and has a chance to take over. With Eon EPM, we now have an amazing tool to help us in this battle.”

Eon's system uses the computational linguistics branch of artificial intelligence to identify incidental breast findings during unrelated radiology exams with 95% accuracy and lung nodules with 98% accuracy. It then tracks follow-up treatment to help patients who are at risk of potentially life-threatening diseases.

Community Healthcare System is deploying the system to identify and manage incidental lung and breast findings to better fight against two of the most common forms of cancer in the United States. The hope is to detect the diseases early when treatment is more effective.