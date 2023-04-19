A Community Healthcare System physician was named a fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association.

Dr. Fadia Haddadin with Community Healthcare System's Healthy 4 Life advanced weight loss center earned the recognition from the medical association, which is billed as the "largest organization of like-minded clinicians dedicated to treating obesity and other obesity-related chronic diseases."

“This recognition is a great honor” said Haddadin, a bariatrician with the Healthy 4 Life advanced weight loss center at Community Healthcare System. “As a passionate physician and a Fellow of the OMA, I am committed to helping patients dealing with obesity. Whether it is through medical or even surgical weight loss options, I seek new successful and sustainable ways to help my patients on their weight loss journey.”

Healthy 4 Life treats patients with obesity by offering them both surgical and non-surgical care. Haddadin helps patients lose and keep off excess weight in order to attain better all-around health.

Haddadin, also a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, had to meet a strict list of criteria to receive the honor.

She had been thoroughly educated on treating obesity in a clinical setting and has belonged to OMA since 2016.

“Obesity is a chronic disease,” she said. “I work with my patients to help them to become healthier using an evidence-based, integrated clinical approach.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/bariatric-medicine.