Community Healthcare System planning job fair

Looking for a job or an opportunity for advancement in the healthcare field?

Community Healthcare System is now hiring for several positions at its hospitals and health care facilities across Northwest Indiana.

Community will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Community Healthcare System Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

Community Healthcare System is looking to fill immediate openings for registered nurses in its emergency departments, medical surgical units, neuro intensive care units and telemetry. It's hiring at all experience levels during a national nursing shortage.

"Additional positions are available for CT technologists, radiology technologists (will cross-train to CT), respiratory therapists and surgical technologists," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "Both experienced professionals and new graduates are welcome. Bring your resume; interviews will be conducted on-site."

All job applicants will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gas card.

Community Healthcare System operates Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

For more information, call 219-836-4568 or visit COMHS.org/careers.