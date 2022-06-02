Community Healthcare System rehab recognized as among best in nation

Community Healthcare System's Acute Rehabilitation Units were recognized as among the top-performing in the country in a national study.

Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation or UDSMR gave the rehabilitation services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point its Top Performer Award for rehabbing patients after injuries or illnesses.

“UDSMR ratings reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence, and the quality of care provided to our patients measures up to the top hospitals in the nation,” said Craig Bolda, vice president Acute Rehabilitation Services, Community Healthcare System. “Providing quality rehabilitative care is dependent on a whole team of healthcare professionals, who together, share best practices to be on the leading edge of patient care. I am proud of our entire staff and physicians who deliver this high caliber of care every day.”

St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center ranked in the 90th percentile when compared to more than 850 facilities across the nation. The study looked at self-care, mobility, functional efficiency and other factors with patients who were rehabbed and discharged over the past year.

“In providing this analysis, our goals are to recognize facilities that perform at a high level, to work with them to learn how they achieve high performance and then share what we learn with others to elevate the performance of all,” said Tammy Schneider, manager, USD-PRO Product and Services.

Community Healthcare System provides a full range of rehabilitation services for stroke, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, traumas, burns and neurological disorders.

“We want our patients to achieve the best recovery possible in the shortest amount of time so they can get back to wellness and regain a good quality life,” said Bolda. “This designation serves as an acknowledgment that we have the processes in place to continue to provide the very best care to the residents of Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

