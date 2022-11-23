 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Healthcare System to honor loved ones at holiday events

 Joseph S. Pete

Community Healthcare System plans to give people a chance to remember and honor loved ones with events this holiday season.

People can commemorate loved ones at holiday ceremonies by donating memorial gifts.

A Lights of Life Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at  6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Community Hospital Outpatient Entrance at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. Donations support the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

"Each brilliant light on the Lights of Life trees at Community Hospital in Munster shines in honor or memory of the special people who light our lives this holiday season," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Each light represents a $5 donation toward cancer research sponsored in our community. For $15, in addition to reserving a light, a special pin can be sent to your honoree or to someone special to the honoree, with a card notifying him or her of this recognition. Donors and their honorees are invited to attend the tree lighting ceremony."

People are also reading…

An Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. 8 at the St. Mary Medical Center West Lobby at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. Donations benefit the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund that helps students pursue a collegiate education in the health care field.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

"Remember someone special in your life. Place a dedicated angel ornament on our Angel Tree during the tree lighting ceremony at St. Mary Medical Center," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "For a $10 donation, an angel is placed on the tree at the hospital. For a $25 donation, the donor also receives a beautiful angel ornament."

A Wings of Healing Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Catherine Hospital Chapel at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago. Proceeds go to the St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program.

"St. Catherine Hospital’s Wings of Healing program allows participants to honor or memorialize a loved one during the holiday season," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "For a $10 donation, an angel is placed on the Wings of Healing tree at the hospital. Personalized angel cards are sent to honorees or families to commemorate the event. For a $25 donation, the donor also receives a beautiful angel ornament."

For more information, visit COMHS.org/donate.

