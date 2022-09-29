 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Healthcare System to host career fairs

Community Hospital in Munster

 File, The Times

Community Healthcare System is hiring.

The system is planning to have career fairs to fill openings throughout Northwest Indiana.

Community Hospital is looking to hire for Emergency Department, Med Surg, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry positions. It has immediate openings it needs to fill.

It's also looking to hire more CT techs, surgery techs and respiratory therapists.

A career fair will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Community Healthcare System Conference Center at 9201 Calumet Ave. in Munster, two blocks south of Community Hospital. 

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago will also host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. It's looking to hire registered nurses for the Cardiac Cath Lab, Emergency Room, ICU and Surgery. It also seeks ED techs, patient care techs, RN fellows and surgical techs.

Job seekers should enter through the north entrance of the hospital at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago. 

Anyone interested should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to be interviewed onsite. Both new graduates and experienced professionals are welcome.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/careers, call 219- 836-4568 about the Munster job fair or 219-392-7140 about the East Chicago job fair.

