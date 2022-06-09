Community Healthcare System welcomes new doctors

Community Healthcare System recently added five new doctors.

The new physicians that joined the Community Care Network have specialties in allergy and immunology, anesthesia, dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry and radiation oncology. They practice at Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Pain Management and Anesthesiologist specialist Shawn Kumar joined the staff of Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. He did a fellowship in interventional pain management and served a residency in anesthesiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

Kumar welcomes new patients at his medical offices in Hobart and Valparaiso and can be reached by calling 219-947-6695.

Meaghan Misiasz joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster. She did her fellowship, residency and internship in internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She attained her medical degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

She's board-certified in allergy, immunology and internal medicine. Misiasz is seeing new patients in Munster and can be reached by calling 219-703-2418.

Dermatologist Adam Whittington joined the staff at Community Hospital. He did his residency in dermatology at Loyola University Medical Center, finished an internship at St. Luke’s Hospital in Wisconsin and got his medical degree from Northwestern University-Feinberg School of Medicine.

He is now accepting new patients at his office in Munster and can be reached by calling 219-703-2417.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist Shawn Naranjo joined Community Hospital. He did his residency and internship at Mount Sinai Hospital, The University of Tennessee Health and Science Center and got his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean.

He is now accepting new patients at his office in Dyer and can be reached at 219-865-9160.

Psychiatrist Timothy Yovankin joined the Community Care Network Behavioral Health Services team. He completed his residency in psychiatry at the University of Illinois Medical Center-Chicago and did his fellowship in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at the Institute for Juvenile Research at the University of Illinois Medical Center-Chicago, earning his medical degree from the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

He is seeing patients and can be reached by calling 219-392-7445.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.

