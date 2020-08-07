Community Healthcare System wins awards for stroke care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The advanced stroke care team at Community Healthcare System won Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Community Healthcare System hospitals also were recognized with several Target: Stroke honor roll distinctions in recognition of "complex, timely and patient-centered care."

“We know from research that when a stroke occurs, millions of brain cells die every minute and hence, literally, every minute counts,” said Neuroendovascular Neurologist Aamir Badruddin, the medical director of the comprehensive stroke program at Community Hospital. “We want to ensure that people served by our health care system receive top notch quality consistent care. Therefore, our team of stroke experts are available at all Community Healthcare System locations to ensure solidity and advanced care in the utmost timely manner.”

Strokes are one of the top causes of death and adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. About 85% are caused by an obstruction in a vessel supplying blood to the brain, which can cause brain cells to die and result in physical disabilities, including difficulty thinking and speaking.

Timely intervention is essential.