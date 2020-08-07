You are the owner of this article.
Community Healthcare System wins awards for stroke care
Community Healthcare System's advanced stroke care team includes, back from left, April Schutter, BSN, RN; Deb Lawrence, MSN, APRN; Kristen Helfrich, RN; Jill Conner, MSN, APRN, administrative director Neuroscience, Cerebrovascular and Structural Heart Services; Jennifer Ewing, MS, APRN, and front from left, Jennifer Biank, MSN, APRN; Aamir Badruddin, MD, neuroendovascular neurologist and Sonia Hedge, BSN, RN.

 Provided

The advanced stroke care team at Community Healthcare System won Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Community Healthcare System hospitals also were recognized with several Target: Stroke honor roll distinctions in recognition of "complex, timely and patient-centered care."

“We know from research that when a stroke occurs, millions of brain cells die every minute and hence, literally, every minute counts,” said Neuroendovascular Neurologist Aamir Badruddin, the medical director of the comprehensive stroke program at Community Hospital. “We want to ensure that people served by our health care system receive top notch quality consistent care. Therefore, our team of stroke experts are available at all Community Healthcare System locations to ensure solidity and advanced care in the utmost timely manner.”

Strokes are one of the top causes of death and adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. About 85% are caused by an obstruction in a vessel supplying blood to the brain, which can cause brain cells to die and result in physical disabilities, including difficulty thinking and speaking.

Timely intervention is essential.

“Each of our stroke centers is equipped to provide treatment with alteplase, the clot-busting drug for stroke, for all eligible patients,” said Jill Conner, administrative director of Neuroscience, Cerebrovascular Services and Structural Heart. “By using a standardized evidence-based protocol no matter if the patient is brought to our Comprehensive Stroke Center or one of our Primary Stroke Centers, we are able to deliver quality consistent care in a most timely fashion.”

Community Healthcare System was recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for prompt door-to-needle times with 85% of ischemic stroke patients over the past two years at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center receiving  plasminogen activator within 60 minutes of showing up at the hospital.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines program encourages healthcare professionals to use strokes as a teachable moment when patients are most likely to listen about minimizing risks, such as by stopping smoking.

“As a system, we are united in the battle against stroke,” Conner said. “We share a common goal to treat stroke rapidly and reduce the chance for long-term disability. Working with our EMS providers and our healthcare colleagues across Northwest Indiana, we are able to significantly improve the outcomes of patients who have had an acute ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.”

For more information visit comhs.org/stroke.

