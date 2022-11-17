Community Healthcare System wins innovation award

Community Healthcare System won national recognition for how it lets employees schedule their shifts.

The health care system, with hospitals in Munster, Hobart, Crown Point and East Chicago, won the 2022 Aspire Innovation Award from Ultimate Kronos Group. The human resource, payroll and workforce management solutions provider honored Community Healthcare System for its used of Dimensions employee self-scheduling technology, which UKG says "allows workers to select their preferred shifts — leading to greater autonomy, satisfaction and overall employee engagement."

Ultimate Kronos Group honors the accomplishments of employers that try to create good working conditions for their employees.

“Championing great workplaces and helping to create purposeful work through the use of innovative technology are central to who we are,” said UKG CEO Chris Todd. “Our purpose is to create meaningful experiences for organizations and their people, and we are proud of, and humbled by, the outstanding results UKG technology delivers every day to our award winners and all our customers.”

Community Healthcare System uses the system at Community Hospital in Munster, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Kristle Ondo, director of finance at Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana. “Our Workforce Optimization team does an outstanding job of using innovative technology to keep our system running efficiently so that we can better care for our patients.”