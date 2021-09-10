Community Healthcare System wins national award for IT innovation

Community Healthcare System was recognized as one of the top 100 health care organizations in the country to use information technology in an innovative way.

CIO magazine, a digital trade publication published by IDG Communications Inc., honored Community Healthcare System as a CIO 100 award recipient for innovation in information technology to improve the delivery of care.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Communications Inc. “Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital transformation to adapt.”

CIO, which informs health care executives about business technology leadership trends, honored the CIO 100 at its annual symposium for innovation, business partnerships, customer engagement and agility during the coronavirus pandemic.