Community Hospital earns recertifications for complex neonatal and obstetric care

Community Hospital in Munster earned recertifications for complex neonatal and obstetric care, demonstrating that it's equipped to handle infants who need neonatal intensive care and patients who face complex maternal medical problems.

The Maternal and Child Health Division at the Indiana Department of Health granted the 458-bed hospital at 901 Macarthur Boulevard in Munster recertifications as an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility. The designations are effective through Sept. 8, 2025.

“This recertification supports that reputation and our continued commitment to delivering top perinatal care in Northwest Indiana,” Community Hospital CEO Randy Neiswonger said.

While assessing certifications, the Indiana Department of Health periodically reviews hospitals' capabilities, technology, equipment, personnel, policies, procedures and medications. The Level III designation means hospitals can provide care for complex maternal medical conditions, obstetric complications and at-risk premature infants.

“The Indiana Department of Health recognizes the positive impact multidisciplinary education has on the self-care of perinatal patients,” Eden Bezy, director of maternal and child health with the Indiana Department of Health, wrote in the recertification letter.

Community Hospitals has laborists on staff and a maternal-fetal medicine program to handle high-risk pregnancies. It also has an Obstetric Emergency Department dedicated solely to pregnant women to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment.

“This certification recognizes Community Hospital’s commitment to healthy mothers and healthy babies,” said Carla Meyer, director of Patient Care Services. “Our team is trained, equipped and prepared in case complications should arise.”

