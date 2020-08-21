Community Hospital fourth in state to add new lung cancer detection robot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Community Hospital is the fourth in the state of Indiana to add the Monarch Bronchoscopy to detect and diagnose lung cancer.

The new technology reaches nodules deep in the lung without any incisions, making it easier to identify lung cancer and determine its stage in the most minimally invasive way.

“The Monarch platform is a new technology that helps us reach farther to obtain a tissue biopsy from nodules located anywhere in the lungs and from areas that previously were deemed to be unreachable by conventional methods,” said Fadi Layous, a pulmonologist on staff at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. “Our patients benefit from a more accurate diagnostic tool which allows us to pinpoint diagnosis and help to offer the right treatment, sooner.”

Traditional bronchoscopy has limitations in diagnosing lung disease and a higher risk of bleeding and complications. Robot bronchoscopy uses electromagnetic navigation and real-time visualization to obtain a biopsy for laboratory testing in an outpatient procedure that takes 30 minutes to 90 minutes.