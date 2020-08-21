Community Hospital fourth in state to add new lung cancer detection robot

MUNSTER — Community Hospital is the fourth in the state of Indiana to add the Monarch Bronchoscopy to detect and diagnose lung cancer.
The new technology reaches nodules deep in the lung without any incisions, making it easier to identify lung cancer and determine its stage in the most minimally invasive way.
“The Monarch platform is a new technology that helps us reach farther to obtain a tissue biopsy from nodules located anywhere in the lungs and from areas that previously were deemed to be unreachable by conventional methods,” said Fadi Layous, a pulmonologist on staff at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. “Our patients benefit from a more accurate diagnostic tool which allows us to pinpoint diagnosis and help to offer the right treatment, sooner.”
Traditional bronchoscopy has limitations in diagnosing lung disease and a higher risk of bleeding and complications. Robot bronchoscopy uses electromagnetic navigation and real-time visualization to obtain a biopsy for laboratory testing in an outpatient procedure that takes 30 minutes to 90 minutes.
“Using the robotic bronchoscopy, the physician is in control of the robotic arms that provide greater stability when navigating through the airways of the lungs during a biopsy procedure,” Layous said. “We are able to see further into the lungs than before with the tiny camera that gives peripheral vision into the airways. As far as reachability and control, the telescopic bronchoscope allows us to reach the outermost portions of the lungs while maintaining stability at all times.”
Pulmonologists can use robotic bronchoscopy in conjunction with endobronchial ultrasounds to determine if lung spots are benign or cancerous, and if the cancer has spread.
“Endobronchial ultrasound-guided needle biopsies are the preferred method for identifying and staging lung cancers,” Layous said. “These minimally invasive procedures not only allow us access to more lymph nodes in the chest, but we can perform our diagnostic and staging procedures within about an hour without surgery.”
For more information, visit comhs.org.
