Community Hospital in Munster to host blood drive, community programs

Community Hospital in Munster is hosting several upcoming community programs.
The hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. will host Heartland Blood Centers for a blood drive between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 219-836-3477 or 866-836-3477.
The hospital also will host a class for new grandparents, who can review basic baby care and learn new practices for infant care that may have changed since they raised their own kids.
The Grandparents Class, which will cover many recommendations for current best practices for baby care, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 in Suite 30 at the hospital at 800 MacArthur Blvd.
The program is free but registration is required. To register, call 219-836-3477 or 866-836-3477.
Then on Feb. 5, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe at 9950 Calumet Ave., about 1.5 miles south of the hospital, will host a free Baby & Me exercise class.
"This postpartum class enables new parents to share their fitness with baby ages six weeks through crawling," Community Hospital said in a news release. "Our postnatal fitness expert takes you through an enjoyable workout and provides you with a series of exercises to do at home."
The Baby & Me class will take place from 10-11 a.m. that day.
Registration is required for the free event. To register, call 219-836-3477 or 866-836-3477.
For more information, visit www.comhs.org.