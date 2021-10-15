Community Hospital marks major milestone with 100,000th COVID-19 shot

An 86-year-old Schererville man got the 100,000th vaccination administered at Community Hospital’s COVID Vaccine Clinic in what's being heralded as a major milestone.

Richard Good and his wife, Carol, visited the clinic to get their booster shots. His was the 100,000th given to date so far during the pandemic.

“I think everybody should get this shot,” Good said. “Maybe this virus would go away if everyone was vaccinated.”

Community Healthcare System, the first in Northwest Indiana to get and give the vaccine late last year, operates two COVID Vaccine Clinics in Northwest Indiana. The facilities at Community Hospital in Munster and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point administered nearly 140,000 coronavirus vaccination shots to date.

“This significant milestone highlights Community Healthcare System’s efforts to vaccinate the Northwest Indiana community,” said Elizabeth Clements, director of the health care system’s vaccine clinics. “It is inspiring to see the progress we’ve made, and it’s been a true team effort. Our vaccine clinics will continue to offer this protection against COVID-19 and encourage everyone eligible to get their shots.”