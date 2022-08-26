 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Hospital names new CEO

Community Hospital names new CEO

Randy Neiswonger

 Joseph S. Pete

Community Healthcare System has named a new CEO for Community Hospital in Munster.

Randy Neiswonger has taken the helm of the 458-bed hospital with more than 600 physicians at 901 Macarthur Blvd.

“Randy brings extensive, well-rounded leadership qualities to his role as CEO," said Donald Fesko, CEO of the hospital's parent organization, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana. "His initiative and foresight will serve our patients well in maintaining Community Hospital’s position as Northwest Indiana’s leading healthcare provider.”

Neiswonger earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree as an acute care nurse practitioner and a master's of business administration from the University at Buffalo, State University of New York.

He has more than 15 years of experience in patient care, employee engagement, physician relations, operations and strategic planning. He has worked in a number of hospital leadership roles, including overseeing the University of Chicago Medicine's Community Hospital and Health Division. 

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of Community Hospital and continue my mission to make a positive impact in the lives of patients,” Neiswonger said. “I look forward to becoming part of the fabric of this community as we continue to care for our friends, families and neighbors.”

He succeeds Community Hospital CEO Luis Molina, who is retiring after 35 years of leadership.

Business Reporter

