Community Hospital receives Chest Pain Certification

Community Hospital in Munster earned a Chest Pain Certification from The Joint Commission, demonstrating its commitment to performance standards in treating patients suffering from chest pain.
The hospital received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval reflecting safe and quality patient care while treating chest pain. The certification looks at the continuum of care, clinical outcomes, performance measures, efforts to improve care and education of patients before they get discharged.
“Community Hospital’s teams continuously work to ensure that our quality initiatives result in exceptional patient experiences and the best possible outcomes,” CEO Lou Molina said. “We partner with local medical services and hospital departments to assure that patients experiencing chest pain receive immediate treatment to limit potential heart damage. Chest Pain Certification from The Joint Commission is a testament to our commitment to provide the highest level of care to residents of Northwest Indiana.”
The Joint Commission dispatched a team of reviewers to evaluate Community Hospital, which provides patients with immediate access to a 24-hour cardiac catheterization lab, a specialized cardiac team that's available around the clock and non-invasive diagnostic tests such as cardiac ultrasounds and nuclear imaging.
The review examines compliance with certification standards that were developed with the help of health care experts, doctors, and patients.
“Chest Pain Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, the chief operating officer of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission. “We commend Community Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for patients with chest pain.”
For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/heart-care/chest-pain-centers.
