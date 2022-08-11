Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center attain Gold Plus status for stroke care

Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center have achieved Gold Plus status for stroke care.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association gave the Community Healthcare System hospitals "Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement" awards. They were recognized for quality care measures they attained for at least 24 consecutive months.

“Time is brain. When a stroke occurs, millions of brain cells die every minute, and literally, every minute counts,” said Neuroendovascular Neurologist Aamir Badruddin, medical director of the comprehensive stroke program at Community Hospital. “Our Community Healthcare System team of stroke experts is here to ensure advanced care in the utmost timely manner.”

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability. The Get With The Guidelines program helps hospital teams follow evidence-based guidance to hasten recovery and lower the chance of death and liability. It for instance encourages the aggressive use of clot-busting drugs, smoking cessation counseling and preventative action for deep vein thrombosis.

“Community Healthcare System’s stroke centers provide treatment with alteplase, the clot-busting drug for stroke, for all eligible patients,” said Jill Conner, administrative director of Neuroscience, Cerebrovascular Services and Structural Heart. “By using a standardized evidence-based protocol no matter if the patient is brought to our Comprehensive Stroke Center or one of our Primary Stroke Centers, we are able to deliver life-saving care in a timely fashion.”

The hospital system uses strokes as teachable moments in which patients are most likely to listen to doctors and follow their guidance to reduce risk.

“As a system, we are united in the battle against stroke,” Conner said. “Working with our EMS providers and our healthcare colleagues across Northwest Indiana, we are able to significantly improve the outcomes of patients who have had an acute ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/stroke.