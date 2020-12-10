Community Hospital to open coronavirus clinic to vaccinate health care workers across Northwest Indiana

Community Hospital, at 901 Macarthur Blvd., was picked as a pilot site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution because it has ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine at minus 60 to minus 80 degrees Celsius. The vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart to generate the necessary immune response, and Community Hospital expects to administer both doses.

Those who receive the vaccine are expected to be immune to the coronavirus within seven days of the second dose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccine will be administered at a clinic that will be open by appointment only for health care workers Monday through Friday.

“We have set up a vaccination clinic at the hospital’s main campus and have plans to offer more sites in the area once our supply of vaccines increases,” Kumar said.

The initial distribution phase is expected to run through January. The vaccine would then be made available to high-risk populations, including those over 65 and with cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity or type 2 diabetes.

Then the vaccine would be made available to people at risk of being infected because of living or working conditions, such as essential workers who can't work remotely and those in prison, group homes or shelters.