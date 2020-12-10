Community Hospital to open coronavirus clinic to vaccinate health care workers across Northwest Indiana

Community Hospital in Munster will open a coronavirus vaccination clinic to vaccinate health care workers from across Northwest Indiana as soon as it gets the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
The hospital is ready to distribute Northwest Indiana's first shipment of the vaccine meant to stop the spread of the virus that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans this year as soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants Emergency Use Authorization. It will distribute the Pfizer vaccine to front-line health care workers, both its own staff and health care professionals outside its system from Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties.
The priority will be to vaccinate health care professionals who work directly with patients, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab techs, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, imaging technologists, social services workers, environmental services staff, case managers, chaplains, dental care providers, paramedics and non-traditional providers like doulas and midwives.
“As a leading provider of care for our communities in Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System is honored to be a distribution center for the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer Alan Kumar said. “We have the resources and storage capability to handle all the different vaccine types that will be released in the next few months and the operational capability to vaccinate a large number of people.”
Community Hospital, at 901 Macarthur Blvd., was picked as a pilot site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution because it has ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine at minus 60 to minus 80 degrees Celsius. The vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart to generate the necessary immune response, and Community Hospital expects to administer both doses.
Those who receive the vaccine are expected to be immune to the coronavirus within seven days of the second dose.
The vaccine will be administered at a clinic that will be open by appointment only for health care workers Monday through Friday.
“We have set up a vaccination clinic at the hospital’s main campus and have plans to offer more sites in the area once our supply of vaccines increases,” Kumar said.
The initial distribution phase is expected to run through January. The vaccine would then be made available to high-risk populations, including those over 65 and with cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity or type 2 diabetes.
Then the vaccine would be made available to people at risk of being infected because of living or working conditions, such as essential workers who can't work remotely and those in prison, group homes or shelters.
“We are in constant contact with the state in reviewing the rapidly evolving policies and processes as more information is released,” Kumar said. “The goal is to protect those with the most risk of exposure, prevent them from giving it to vulnerable populations, and to reinforce our health care workforce by preventing illness.”
The timing for vaccinations for the general public has not been determined.
