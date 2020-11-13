Community Hospital's holiday Lights of Life to shine path to cancer-free future

Community Hospital in Munster again will display its Lights of Life holiday trees this Christmas season to shine a path of hope for those with a cancer diagnosis.

The annual holiday tradition dates back to the year 2000. Over the past 20 years, the program has raised more than $250,000 through lights sponsored by community donations for cancer research via the Community Cancer Research Foundation Inc.

This year, the annual outdoor tree-lighting ceremony that kicks off Lights of Life display outside the hospital at 901 Macarthur Blvd. in Munster will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers will include Community Healthcare System Radiologist Jonathan Lee, MD, and St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa. Krystal Kadar Quagliara and the Munster High School Chorale group will perform music.

Donors and honorees will be able to view this year's virtual ceremony online any time after Dec. 2.

“Participation, in these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone,” said Marie D. Macke, administrator of cancer care for the Community Healthcare System. “It brings us together for a common goal and inspires hope.”