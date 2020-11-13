 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Hospital's holiday Lights of Life to shine path to cancer-free future
urgent

Community Hospital's holiday Lights of Life to shine path to cancer-free future

{{featured_button_text}}
Community Hospital's holiday Lights of Life to shine path to cancer-free future

Visitors look on as musician and cancer survivor Ron Hawking performs during a past Munster Community Hospital's Lights of Life tree-lighting ceremony. The event will be virtual this year.

 Kyle Telechan, file, The Times

Community Hospital in Munster again will display its Lights of Life holiday trees this Christmas season to shine a path of hope for those with a cancer diagnosis.

The annual holiday tradition dates back to the year 2000. Over the past 20 years, the program has raised more than $250,000 through lights sponsored by community donations for cancer research via the Community Cancer Research Foundation Inc.

This year, the annual outdoor tree-lighting ceremony that kicks off Lights of Life display outside the hospital at 901 Macarthur Blvd. in Munster will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers will include Community Healthcare System Radiologist Jonathan Lee, MD, and St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa. Krystal Kadar Quagliara and the Munster High School Chorale group will perform music.

Donors and honorees will be able to view this year's virtual ceremony online any time after Dec. 2.

“Participation, in these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone,” said Marie D. Macke, administrator of cancer care for the Community Healthcare System. “It brings us together for a common goal and inspires hope.”

People can donate $5 to sponsor a pink light symbolizing breast cancer or a lavender light symbolizes all other types of cancer. People can donate $15 to reserve a light and also send honorees awareness pins before Nov. 25 to ensure they're listed in the Lights of Life program, though cards and pins will be sent out through the end of the year.

The money goes to help the community gain access to the latest treatments of cancer by sponsoring local research trials for patients in Northwest Indiana. Donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, call 219-836-6875 or visit myccrf.com.

Nurses: The heart of health care

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts