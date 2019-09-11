EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago Gateway Partners is hosting a community meeting Thursday night to review its plans to remediate the former DuPont facility.
Last year, it was announced that E.I. du Pont Nemours and Co., Chemours Co. FC LLC and East Chicago Gateway Partners LLC would conduct a $26.6 million cleanup of arsenic, lead, cadmium and zinc at the 200-acre property, 5215 Kennedy Ave., in East Chicago.
The cleanup will be conducted under a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act order.
The DuPont settlement requires groundwater treatment and monitoring, closure of a solid waste landfill, maintenance of barriers to prevent contact with contaminated soils and implementation of soil management plans and health safety practices, along with other protections for facility workers and the community.
The old DuPont site contributes to groundwater contamination in the area. Critics have said the selected plan fails to address the imminent risks posed by groundwater that flows north from the site through nearby neighborhoods.
East Chicago Gateway Partnership co-owner and partner Scott Aschoff could not immediately be reached for comment.