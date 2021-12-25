Community rallies to save Crown Point's Little Market in 'a Christmas miracle'

The last two years have been rough for the Little Market in Crown Point.
The coronavirus pandemic hit the small neighborhood grocery and deli that makes tamales, carnitas, barbacoa, salsa, pico and guacamole fresh daily. Then road construction blocked off traffic from the shop, located at 1930 E. North St.
Owner Jesus Garcia told his daughter he might have to close the day after Christmas after the annual rush on homemade tamales. The store fell behind on rent. He told her it would take a Christmas miracle to keep the place open.
So his daughter, Mimi Burke, created a GoFundMe page and posted a plea for help on Facebook.
"It’s difficult admitting you need help, and equally hard asking for it," she posted. "The last 20 months have been difficult for so many. While we are SO THANKFUL for our health, we admit that we struggling and at a crossroads with the business, and may have to close our doors. We are asking our neighbors, friends, and patrons for a little help this holiday season. Thank you for your kindness, support, and business through the years."
The community responded, raising more than $11,000 in a day. The hope is still to raise $15,000 to cover rent and bills.
But the Little Market is likely saved, Burke said.
"Like all small businesses, it's been tough," she said. "My dad's no exception. He owns a small market where he makes salsa and tamales. He's just struggled, especially with the major road closures of Broadway and North Street. The road closed sign was right in front of his business. It was tough. Unless people remembered us, they didn't know we were back here. It's been a tough 20 months."
Garcia kept hoping business would pick up again. But when work on one side of the street was completed, construction just started on the other side.
"I had no idea how bad it was," she said. "I would ask how he was doing and he would say it was slow. But he had high hopes of bouncing back."
As business slowed to a crawl, the store fell four months behind on rent.
"The landlord is an amazing, patient and kind man," Burke said. "But he deserves his rent money."
She despaired that her father might have to close the store that he worked so hard to build and run.
"He's a humble man who's worked hard his whole life," she said. "He's never asked or expected anything. It's sad he might have to just close and walk away with $15,000 in debt. He said he would just get a job bagging groceries to pay back people what he owed."
Burke appealed to the community based on Garcia's habitual generosity, including going out of his way to get customers eggs and sugar during the pandemic and delivering meals to local hospitals, first responders and schools.
"He's given to everybody in the community, whether telling them to take a salsa with you or giving a kid candy just to make them smile," Burke said. "I can't tell you how many times people have come back to pay a $22 bill because their card didn't work and he just let them have it, saying they needed it more than him."
The community was thankful and showed it in spades.
"It's been amazing. The community has blown us away with an outpouring of support," she said. "We raised over $10,000 overnight and people keep coming through the door to buy salsa and tamales. He's overwhelmed by how loved he is in the community."
It's been a difficult time but all the community support has brought Christmas cheer, she said.
"He grew up poor in an orphanage and came from nothing," she said. "It's humbling and overwhelming all the stories people are sharing about him. They're showing so much love and appreciation. It's incredible. We should get over the hump. He just wants to say thank you to everyone. He's so thankful. It's been amazing."
For more information, visit gf.me/v/c/2gt/helping-the-little-market-mr-garcia-aka-papi.