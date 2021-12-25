Community rallies to save Crown Point's Little Market in 'a Christmas miracle'

Burke appealed to the community based on Garcia's habitual generosity, including going out of his way to get customers eggs and sugar during the pandemic and delivering meals to local hospitals, first responders and schools.

"He's given to everybody in the community, whether telling them to take a salsa with you or giving a kid candy just to make them smile," Burke said. "I can't tell you how many times people have come back to pay a $22 bill because their card didn't work and he just let them have it, saying they needed it more than him."

The community was thankful and showed it in spades.

"It's been amazing. The community has blown us away with an outpouring of support," she said. "We raised over $10,000 overnight and people keep coming through the door to buy salsa and tamales. He's overwhelmed by how loved he is in the community."

It's been a difficult time but all the community support has brought Christmas cheer, she said.