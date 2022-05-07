 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Companies can learn about Manufacturing Readiness Grants for tech investments

Companies can learn about Manufacturing Readiness Grants for tech investments

Leah Konrady will speak at the Conexus info session.

 Joseph S. Pete

Looking to invest in the latest technology like collaborative robots to make your factory more competitive?

Companies can learn how to apply for Manufacturing Readiness Grants from the state of Indiana that will help them invest in new technology.

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City will host an information session from 1-2 p.m. May 13 virtually and at its office at 2 Cadence Park Plaza in Michigan City.

Manufacturers can get state grants from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to help "make innovative capital investments in smart manufacturing and leveraging technologies, including advanced robotics, cobots and beyond."

Conexus Indiana, an agency that aims to grow Indiana's advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors, administers the grant funding program. It has provided nearly $20 million in matching grants to Indiana companies since it first launched in mid-2020.

Conexus Indiana Vice President of Innovation and Digital Transformation Mitch Landess and Leah Konrady, CEO of Portage-based Konrady Plastics, which received one of the grants, will speak at the info session, giving companies guidance on how to apply. They will cover how the program works, the grant funding specifics, eligibility and the application timeline.

To register, visit www.conexusindiana.com/about/michigan-city-edc-mrg-event/.

For more information, email Leighton Johnson at ljohnson@conexusindiana.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

