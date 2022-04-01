Companies to compete in LaPorte's LEAP Olympics

Companies both big and small can soon get their employees out and moving for the inaugural LEAP Olympics in LaPorte.

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, the city of LaPorte's chamber of commerce, will stage the week-long sports contest between May 16 and May 20.

Companies can start registering Friday. Modeled after the corporate games the YMCA used to offer in LaPorte, it's billed as a chance to instill company pride and promote corporate wellness.

"The pandemic challenged a lot of us to stay active and our staff is thrilled to finally introduce this new event to our business community," said Mike Riehle, president of chamber services. “We are also excited to partner with some great community members including the Civic Auditorium, city of LaPorte Parks Department, LaPorte Community School Corp., Beechwood Golf Course, LaPorte County Public Library, LaPorte County Family YMCA and the Dunes Operation Center."

Employees, their immediate family members and company board members can take part in eight sports contests over the course of the week, including volleyball, dodgeball, cornhole, Euchre, golf, bowling, a scavenger hunt and ring toss.

All events start at 4:30 p.m. that week.

"During the pandemic, activity has gone downhill," Director of Marketing Communications Lindsay Jongkind said. "It's a perfect time to come together. We're hoping everyone from large corporations to small businesses take part. It's an event for networking and teaming building within companies."

Teams range in size depending on the event. There's no size requirement for participating companies. Trophies will be awarded to the victors in each game and the overall winner.

"It's a chance to bring teams together and build connections within your company," Jongkind said.

For more information or to register, visit www.laportepartnership.com.

