Company fined $7,000 after death of father of three at Gary Works steel mill

The Indiana Department of Labor has fined KM Plant Services $7,000 after the death of contractor Frank Freer during a routine cleaning at the Q-BOP exhaust stack at the Gary Works steel mill in April.

The state found a serious safety violation while investigating the April 8 death of Freer, a 46-year-old resident of Pontiac, Illinois, who worked as a hydroblaster for the industrial cleaning services contractor.

"An inspection of your employer's work site has revealed conditions which we believe do not comply with the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act," Indiana Occupational Health and Safety Administration Industrial Compliance Director Julie Alexander wrote in a letter to the company.

State investigators found the company did not keep the workspace where Freer died free of hazards, such as sharp protruding objects, corrosion, leaks or spills.

"Employees were exposed to a fall when the floor inside the stack was not examined for hazards prior to employees having to enter the space to set up cables for performing hydroblasting inside the vessel," the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in its safety order.

No other safety violations were found during the inspection, which is required after any fatal workplace accident.