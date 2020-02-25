Company to revive airport shuttle service between NWI and O'Hare, Midway

The Indiana Airport Supersaver bus service ceased at the end of last year, but a new company will roll out shuttle buses between Northwest Indiana and Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports starting March 3.

Mishawaka-based Royal Excursion, which bills itself as "the leading charter bus and luxury transportation provider in the Midwest," will launch a new bus line offering round-trip travel from Northwest Indiana to Chicago's airports and Notre Dame Football in South Bend.

“We are excited to open service along the Northwest Indiana — Chicago route, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience as we worked tirelessly to earn all of the necessary approvals in a very short time,” Royal Excursion Founder and President Shannon Kaser said. “I am proud to say Royal Excursion will continue to service this line, which has been vital to our community for so long.”

Initially, the bus service will have stops at the South Bend International Airport, the University of Notre Dame, Michigan City, Valparaiso, Griffith, Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Royal Excursion hopes to eventually restore service to the pickup and drop-off points that Indiana Airport Supersaver previously used, but is still working through the logistics.

