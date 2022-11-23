Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster reports data hack

The Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster reported a data hack of patients' personal information.

An unauthorized individual gained access to two employee email accounts last year, the dental clinic announced Wednesday.

"We immediately launched an investigation in consultation with outside cybersecurity professionals who regularly investigate and analyze these types of situations to analyze the extent of any compromise of the email accounts and the security of the emails and attachments contained within them," it said in a news release. "We devoted considerable time and effort to determine what information was contained in the affected email accounts. Based on our comprehensive investigation and document review, which concluded on Oct. 1, 2022, we discovered that the compromised email accounts contained a limited amount of personal information."

The hacker gained access to patients' names and information including Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and information about health insurance policies, treatments, diagnoses, procedures and prescriptions.

Compton and Broomhead Dental Center said it is not currently aware of any identity theft that has taken place but is notifying patients to inform them about what happened and how to safeguard themselves against improper use of their personal data.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we provided written notification of this incident commencing on or about Nov. 23, 2022, to all those potentially impacted to the extent we had a last known home address," the dental clinic said in the news release. "The notice letter specifies steps affected individuals may take in order to protect themselves, including enrolling in complimentary credit monitoring services if Social Security number was impacted, placing a fraud alert/security freeze on their credit files, obtaining free credit reports, remaining vigilant in reviewing financial account statements and credit reports for fraudulent or irregular activity, and taking steps to safeguard against medical identity theft."

The dental clinic at 901 Fran Lin Parkway in Munster has been in business since 1957. It established a toll-free response line for affected patients that's available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

"Please accept our apologies that this incident occurred. We are committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and have taken many precautions to safeguard it," Compton and Broomhead Dental Center said. "We continually evaluate and modify our practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of personal information."

For more information, call 855-728-9695.