Concert and wedding venue, new ownership to revitalize underused Griffith Park Plaza shopping center

The Avenue 912 concert and wedding venue plans to open in April in part of the former Service Merchandise store that E Motors now uses as a warehouse for after-market auto parts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

E Motors will continue to use much of the former big-box store for that purpose, but is leasing about 10,000 square feet out in the front to business partners Patrick Murdock, Jack Havlin and Tony Hobson, a Griffith Town Council member and the owner of Set 'Em Up Lanes.

They plan to open a venue with a stage, sound booth and two bars that will be able to accommodate 500 people standing and about 200 seated. Avenue 912, named after nearby Cline Avenue, can be rented out for private functions and will aim to host live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

"We'll have rock and country bands," Hobson said. "We'll start with cover bands like those at the Rock and Rail Fest. Maybe we won't have Luke Combs, but we'll have somebody who looks and sounds like Luke Combs. Maybe we won't have Prince, but we'll have somebody who looks and sounds like Prince."

Over time, the goal is to bring in touring acts, perhaps lining up shows for bands between stops in Chicago and Indianapolis. Bands could fly their private planes to nearby airports in Gary and Griffith, Hobson said.