Concert to raise money for Humane Society

A concert featuring Chicagoland songwriters in downtown Hobart Sunday will raise money for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana at a time when it's been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Songwriters Circle for Critters will take place at the Annual Tom Lounges' Charity Birthday Bash from 5to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
"This is a charity fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and 100% of the net funds raised through this event will benefit HSNI and used to aid their mission to take in and help homeless and abused animals find safe and caring homes," Tom Lounges said.
Performers include Robby Celestin, Leslie Hunt, Eric Lambert and Ivy Ford. Lounges, a Region music journalist, radio personality and record store owner, will emcee the event and donate celebrity songwriter items for a "drop your ticket" bucket drawing.
"The four exceptional artists will gather together on this special evening to discuss songwriting and to perform some of their original compositions as a collective while sharing the stage in a unique 'songwriters circle' format," Lounges said.
Celestin formerly sang with Timepeace and performed with Stormy Weather and currently leads Final Say and the Robby Celestin Band. Hunt was a finalist in "American Idol" who is the lead vocalist for District 97 and a member of Jim Peterik's World Stage. Lambert has performed with Heartsfield, The Henhouse Prowlers and The Laughing Gnomes. Ford opened shows for Buddy Guy, put out two albums and ranked in the Top 40 on the International Blues Challenge.
There will be a cash bar and food can be purchased from the attached Brickhouse Bar & Grill.
Tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite.com or at the Tom Lounges' Record Bin stores at 218 Main St in Hobart and 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City, at The Brickhouse Bar and Grill at 230 Main St. in Hobart and The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana office at 1600 Melton Road in Gary.
For more information, visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org, call 219- 938-3339 or find the Humane Society on Facebook.