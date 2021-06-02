Concert to raise money for Humane Society

A concert featuring Chicagoland songwriters in downtown Hobart Sunday will raise money for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana at a time when it's been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Songwriters Circle for Critters will take place at the Annual Tom Lounges' Charity Birthday Bash from 5to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

"This is a charity fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and 100% of the net funds raised through this event will benefit HSNI and used to aid their mission to take in and help homeless and abused animals find safe and caring homes," Tom Lounges said.

Performers include Robby Celestin, Leslie Hunt, Eric Lambert and Ivy Ford. Lounges, a Region music journalist, radio personality and record store owner, will emcee the event and donate celebrity songwriter items for a "drop your ticket" bucket drawing.

"The four exceptional artists will gather together on this special evening to discuss songwriting and to perform some of their original compositions as a collective while sharing the stage in a unique 'songwriters circle' format," Lounges said.