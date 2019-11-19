EAST CHICAGO — The new Cline Avenue Bridge is nearing the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal as crews continue to install concrete segments while working to complete the bridge next year.
All 685 segments that will make up the superstructure of the 6,236-foot bridge have been cast, and nearly 300 of the 65- to 100-ton segments have been erected, as work progresses from the west to east side of the canal.
Bridge officials gave staff members from the offices of all three of the Region's representatives in Congress an update on the project Monday.
Jay Rohleder, the project manager for engineering and construction firm Figg Bridge Group, said work on the substructure began about two years ago, and since then all the footings and columns have been erected.
"Basically all we have left to do is complete the superstructure segments," he said. Barriers, lights and wiring will complete the bridge, which will have a 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction and 9-foot shoulders on each side.
It will rise 100 feet above the canal, following the s-shaped path of the original bridge. Officials hope its design will make it a Region landmark.
"We want something aesthetically appealing as well as utilitarian," said Terry Velligan, general manager for bridge owner United Bridge Partners.
The project has an estimated cost of $150 million. Tolls for a two-axle vehicle will be $2.25 with a transponder. Vehicles with more axles will pay $4.94.
Ten cents of each toll will go to East Chicago. United Bridge Partners anticipates about 7,000 vehicles will use the bridge on an average day.
For more information on the project, visit www.clineave.com.