Concrete magnate Marty Ozinga III dies at 71

Ozinga Chairman of the Board and longtime former President Martin (Marty) Ozinga III died suddenly Monday at the age of 71 in his home.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dad, Marty Ozinga III," Marty Ozinga IV said. "He passed away suddenly at his home. Dad was loved by many, including his family, his co-workers, customers and friends in the community. Please keep the Ozinga family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The fourth-generation family-owned business, best known for its red and white striped concrete mixer trucks, has a large presence across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It has operations in Gary, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Portage, Valparaiso, Hanna, Wheatfield, Knox and New Buffalo, Michigan.

Ozinga III started working for the company as a $1 per hour laborer at the age of 15. Within a few years, he earned union wages driving a ready-mix concrete truck while working toward a degree in psychology at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was promoted to general manager at the age of 23 in 1973 and then become president of the company in 1985, succeeding his father.