The Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled concrete restoration work for two sections of Interstate 65 beginning Saturday. The work will result in lane and ramp closures between U.S. 231 and the Interstate 80/94 interchange.

Beginning Saturday, the northbound inside and outside shoulders and the southbound inside shoulder of I-65 are scheduled to close between 61st Avenue and the I-80/94 interchange. Work crews will be installing temporary barrier walls, building crossovers for future phases of work and preparing for traffic shifts.

After the crossovers are complete on or around April 1, work will begin in the outside right lanes of southbound I-65. Three lanes for southbound traffic will be shifted to the left, with the furthest left lane using a crossover lane on the northbound side. Northbound will have three lanes of traffic shifted to the right. Work will occur in the southbound lanes through early June.

The ramp from I-80/94 eastbound to I-65 southbound to Ridge Road, and the ramp from I-65 southbound to Ridge Road, will be closed on or after March 23 through early May. The ramp from Ridge Road to southbound I-65 will also close on or after March 23 and will remain closed through early June.

Beginning Monday northbound and southbound traffic will each be reduced to two lanes between 137th Avenue and 73rd Avenue. The passing lane will be closed in both directions while the contractor sets a temporary barrier wall and builds crossovers for future phases of work. The two southbound lanes will be shifted over toward the right shoulder.

When the crossovers are built, southbound will remain in the same pattern and northbound traffic will be moved to the southbound side of I-65 at crossovers between U.S. 231 and U.S. 30. The ramp from northbound I-65 to 109th Avenue and the ramp from U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 will be closed during this phase. Traffic will be following this pattern through this area until the end of August.

Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through these work zones. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area while concrete restoration work is occurring through late December.