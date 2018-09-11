A group of Democratic members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky of Gary, have sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging her to move forward on new grant agreements for projects in the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grant program.
Visclosky joined 53 colleagues in a letter delivered Monday urging Chao "to immediately begin entering into new ... grant agreements for projects that have met all requirements."
Two Northern Indiana Commuter Transpotation District projects — double-tracking the South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City and extending rail service south with the West Lake Corridor — are in the Capital Investment Grant program. Neither has yet reached the final grant stage, though officials involved in the projects hope for them to be ready in 2019.
The members of the House of Representatives noted in their letter that the fiscal year 2018 budget includes "the highest-ever CIG funding level."
"Yet nearly six months later," they wrote, "the FTA has stalled projects past their anticipated receipt of full-funding grant agreements, which has contributed to the project delays, cost overruns and red tape so frequently excoriated by this administration."
The 2018 budget appropriated $2.6 billion for the CIG program. The 2019 budget is being negotiated now. Monday's letter said the representatives might call for stronger language in the 2019 budget to require the FTA to agree to grants.
"Should these delays continue," they wrote, "we will push for more strict obligating requirements in any Consolidated Fiscal 2019 Appropriations bill."
The FTA generated concern among some transit project sponsors in a June letter detailing a more rigorous approach to entering full-funding grant agreements. In subsequent statements FTA Acting Administrator Jane Williams noted the current administration has signed two grant agreements, plus eight more agreements in the CIG program's Small Starts category.
Williams, in prepared remarks, called the CIG program "highly competitive and over-subscribed — there are not enough funds in the program for all of the projects that are in the pipeline. We want to ensure projects that are funded with taxpayer dollars are a wise investment and completed on time and within budget."
Region officials involved in the South Shore projects have maintained that they have the committed local funding the FTA is looking for, plus innovative policies to encourage economic development and a substantial return on investment.
In a separate action last week, Visclosky was joined by U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., in a letter to Williams asking her to address "as expeditiously as possible" a request for the West Lake Corridor project to be advanced in the CIG grant process.
NICTD applied on Sept. 4 for West Lake to be advanced to the engineering phase of the CIG process, the last before a grant agreement would be considered.
"We remain confident that this project will serve our nation as a model to show how support from local communities and federal transportation infrastructure programs can maximize the return of private sector economic investments from taxpayer dollars," they wrote in a letter dated the same day as NICTD's application was filed.