Congressional Steel Caucus urges administration to keep steel tariffs in place

The Congressional Steel Caucus, which is co-chaired by Northwest Indiana's congressman, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, sent a letter to the new administration urging it to keep the Section 232 steel tariffs in place.
They argue the tariffs are needed to protect a vital industry that supports 2 million jobs across the United States, supplying the metal needed for cars, appliances, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.
“As members of the Congressional Steel Caucus, we work closely with industry and labor and recognize the impact that unfairly traded imports and global steel overcapacity have had on the nation’s steel sector," the letter stated. “It is important that these tariffs and quotas remain in place to ensure the industry can continue its road to recovery.”
The domestic steel industry and United Steelworkers union have pushed for trade protectionism for years because of concerns about foreign-made steel being dumped in the United States below fair market value. They say the global steel industry suffers from significant overcapacity, largely as a result of China's state-run steel industry, which single-handedly produces more than half the world's steel.
“We have to work together to keep our domestic steel industry strong and push back against foreign competitors who look to cheat in these markets," Co-Chairman Conor Lamb said. "We make the best steel in the world because we have the best steelworkers in the world, and we must fight to protect those jobs.”
The United States imposed hundreds of tariffs against individual steel companies, countries or products after the International Trade Commission determined they were dumped at a loss to undercut domestic producers, in violation of international trade laws. After years of layoffs and mill idlings, the previous administration also imposed blanket tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel.
“I applaud the initiative of my fellow leaders and members of the Congressional Steel Caucus for joining together to express our strong support that the Section 232 steel tariffs and quotas remain in place," Mrvan said. "We must continue to do all we can to ensure that our nation supports domestic steel companies and American steelworkers. It is necessary for the American steel industry to have a level playing field so that our innovative companies and skilled workers can lead the world in manufacturing the most environmentally-friendly and efficiently produced steel. I look forward to continuing to engage with Steel Caucus members, my colleagues, and the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the American steel industry remains the foundation of our national economy and our national security.”
The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of members of the House of Representatives who mostly represent districts with steel mills or iron ore mines.
“The Section 232 tariffs have been vital to reviving the American steel industry and reinforcing our national security. The Biden administration must prioritize U.S. steelmaking over that of malicious actors, such as China, that produce cheap, subpar steel without regard to environmental impacts or working conditions," Co-Vice Chairman Rick Crawford said. "Our steel sector manufactures the high quality product we rely on for our roads, buildings, and everything in-between, and does so sustainably. Supporting American steel means supporting our environment, our jobs, and our communities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Steel Caucus and the new administration to continue building on this foundation.”
The tariffs caused steel imports to fall 15% in 2019, according to the International Trade Administration. But the United States was still the world's largest importer of steel, importing about 26.3 million tons from abroad.
The United States, one of the world's largest markets for steel, single-handedly accounted for 8% of all steel imported globally.
“American steelworkers produce the building blocks of our energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors, and it is vitally important that we ensure they can compete with foreign producers," Co-Vice Chairman Mike Bost said. "For too long, we had seen hardworking American steelworkers lose their jobs because of dumping and other unfair trade practices. However, since the Trump Administration instituted Section 232 tariffs and quotas in 2018, we’ve seen a decrease in foreign imports. These tariffs are working, and it is critical that the Biden Administration continue their use to help level the playing field for American steelworkers.”
The American Iron and Steel Institute also is lobbying to keep the tariffs and quotas in place.
“We appreciate the members of the Steel Caucus recognized that the new investments the steel industry is making, and our global leadership in the production of sustainable steel products, will be at risk if the existing tariffs and quotas do not remain in place," AISI President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said. "Steel is key to helping America build back better our economy by promoting American manufacturing and the jobs it supports. We stand ready to work with these members of Congress and others to address the global trade distortions in steel that continue to threaten the steel industry and its workers.”