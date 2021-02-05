Congressional Steel Caucus urges administration to keep steel tariffs in place

The United States imposed hundreds of tariffs against individual steel companies, countries or products after the International Trade Commission determined they were dumped at a loss to undercut domestic producers, in violation of international trade laws. After years of layoffs and mill idlings, the previous administration also imposed blanket tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel.

“I applaud the initiative of my fellow leaders and members of the Congressional Steel Caucus for joining together to express our strong support that the Section 232 steel tariffs and quotas remain in place," Mrvan said. "We must continue to do all we can to ensure that our nation supports domestic steel companies and American steelworkers. It is necessary for the American steel industry to have a level playing field so that our innovative companies and skilled workers can lead the world in manufacturing the most environmentally-friendly and efficiently produced steel. I look forward to continuing to engage with Steel Caucus members, my colleagues, and the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the American steel industry remains the foundation of our national economy and our national security.”

The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of members of the House of Representatives who mostly represent districts with steel mills or iron ore mines.