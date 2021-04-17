Congressional Steel Caucus urges that infrastructure plan have Buy America requirements

The Congressional Steel Caucus, a bipartisan group that supports the domestic steel industry, is urging U.S. House of Representatives leadership to support Buy America policies in any infrastructure and recovery bills.

“Any federal investment in our public infrastructure must be used to support American workers and American steel and manufacturing industries," Co-Chairman Frank J. Mrvan, the congressman from Northwest Indiana, said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the House leaders and members of the Steel Caucus to expand and strengthen Buy America requirements in forthcoming legislation to invest in our economic recovery.”

More than 50 members of the Congressional Steel Caucus sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying that "as the House works to enact measures that will support a robust recovery, it is essential that public infrastructure investments be directed to U.S. production and American workers throughout the steelmaking supply chain.”

“Rebuilding our infrastructure starts with a commitment to American workers. Buy America is a commonsense commitment to our critical domestic industries, including steel and manufacturing, that provide family-supporting jobs in districts like mine instead of sending them overseas to China," Co-Chairman Conor Lamb said.