 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
urgent

Congressman Mrvan testifies for tariffs protecting steelworkers in Burns Harbor

  • 0
Congressman Mrvan testifies for tariffs protecting steelworkers

Congressman Frank Mrvan talks to steelworkers.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, testified before the International Trade Commission on behalf of steelworkers in Northwest Indiana and beyond.

He urged the judicial body last week to maintain anti-dumping and countervailing duties of cut-to-length steel plate products from several countries. It's the ninth time he testified before the International Trade Commission on behalf of the steel industry.

This is the ninth time during the 117th Congress that Mrvan has provided testimony in support of the domestic steel and manufacturing industry during ITC proceedings.

"I am proud to represent the First Congressional District of Indiana, one of the largest steel-producing Congressional Districts in our nation," he said. "Specific to today’s case, I want to highlight how cut-to-length steel plate is produced in Northwest Indiana at the Cleveland Cliffs Burns Harbor facility, which employs thousands of dedicated members of the United Steelworkers." 

People are also reading…

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/18/22

The tariffs apply to cut-to-length steel plate products from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, and Turkey. They're meant to prevent dumping, or unloading steel they can't sell domestically in the United States at a deliberate loss with an eye toward gaining long-term market share.

"These products are essential to the success of our national economy, our energy independence, and also our national security, as these products are used in military applications such as submarines, aircraft carriers, and armored vehicles," Mrvan said. "When foreign actors cheat, the livelihoods of our steelworkers and their families are jeopardized. We must do everything possible to fully enforce our trade laws and show countries that cheat and provide illegal subsidies to their industries that their unfair trade practices will not be tolerated."

The ITC concluded that imports from those countries was causing injury to domestic steelmakers and putting steelworker jobs at risk. But the cases get reevaluated to determine how long the tariffs should be enforced.

Mrvan pointed to the excess global overcapacity that has dogged the steel industry for years.

"The orders under discussion today have proven to be effective in ensuring that our steelworkers can compete on a level playing field. As you are well aware, there remains a significant amount of unused capacity for this product in the global market, and we must ensure that the revocation of these orders does not lead to job losses in Northwest Indiana and our nation," he said. "I urge a continuation of these orders because I know that when allowed to compete fairly, our domestic workforce can thrive and produce the best steel products in the world."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Yolanda Monahan founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts