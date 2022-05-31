Congressman Mrvan testifies to keep tariffs on cold-rolled steel

Congressman Frank Mrvan made a second recent appearance before the International Trade Commission to testify on the continuation of tariffs on cold-rolled steel imports last week.

Mrvan, co-chairman of the bi-partisan Congressional Steel Caucus, argued that targeted tariffs should be maintained on cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, China, India, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom following a surge that hurt domestic steelmakers economically.

The tariffs were initiated during an import crisis in 2015. Tariffs grabbed a record 29% of the market share that year, plunging the capacity utilization rate as low as 70%.

"I am here today in support of our American steel manufacturers and workers and members of the United Steelworkers in this case regarding the continuation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, China, India, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom," he said during his testimony. "Similar to last week, six years ago to this very day, on May 24, 2016, Congressman Pete Visclosky, my mentor and predecessor for the First Congressional District, testified in person before you during the initial proceedings for this case."

The tariffs help preserve steel mill jobs in Northwest Indiana and across the nation, Mrvan said. They are now up for a five-year sunset review on whether they're still needed.

"The Steel Caucus has long advocated for the importance of ensuring that American workers can compete on a level playing field, and that is why we have adamantly supported the value of and continuation of the Section 232 steel tariffs," he said.

More than 50 members of Congress from both parties signed a letter in support of the duties to protect American steel jobs. They noted imports rose 43% last year and are up 28% so far this year.

"We note in the letter how global overcapacity remains a significant issue, and that a recent Steel Committee meeting at the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development heard reports that producers in Southeast Asia expect to bring over 90 million metric tons of steelmaking capacity online over the next 5-6 years," Mrvan said. "The letter also states that we encourage you to give these steel industry trade cases full and fair consideration, and that we believe they are critical to ensuring our domestic steel sector remains strong."

